‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Ripped Jeans, Black Fedora Hat & No Shoes

Chelsea Houska is turning into somewhat of a fashion icon. The Teen Mom 2 star might have shot to fame for welcoming kids so young – and spending a decade raising them on television – but the famous redhead has now amassed a fanbase as into her style as it is her motherhood and marriage. Chelsea will run around after the kids in Ugg boots, but there’s a fashionista inside the mother of three (and it’s getting noticed).

Chelsea recently drove Instagram absolutely nuts kissing Cole DeBoer in Daisy Dukes. The star’s latest Instagram appearance didn’t show her in shorts, but the denim was all there. Chelsea has appeared in an Instagram story posted to her account, with the image showing her enjoying a photoshoot with friends.

Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that a black fedora hat was recently donned by Chelsea in an Instagram post, although the group gathering here seemed to show Chelsea and her friends in an indoor setting. Chelsea’s photo today showed her outdoors and sitting on some steps. The famous redhead was in promotion mode for the Lauribelles clothing brand she helps influence for, although it appeared that Chelsea was mid-shoot. She even mentioned the situation with some text.

“@bayaraephotography goes hard to get the perfect shot”

For Chelsea’s fans, though, the photo was likely just that. The star was seen rocking a ripped pair of jeans paired with a simple white t-shirt, with a loose gray cardigan worn over it. Amazingly, Chelsea was managing to wow the cameras without a complete outfit: the star was seen in a pair of socks. Her friends were wearing shoes, though. Chelsea’s flame-colored hair was visible, although that hat was upping the ante.

Hats seem to be Chelsea’s thing. The star donned one in a recent update with husband Cole, with a beanie also seen on Chelsea’s head in an Instagram update made back in May. In a way, it’s like each of the MTV franchise’s cast members has their thing. For Kailyn Lowry, it’s those curly blonde locks that have proven popular enough for her to launch her Pothead haircare brand. For Leah Messer, it’s an increasing sense of glam that seems to have put the perma-tan and choppy blonde-haired days behind her. Even Catelynn Lowell has been upping her game of late.

Chelsea further appears adored for having a super-steady marriage. While Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra have taken a break and Mackenzie McKee is going through troubles with husband Josh, Chelsea and Cole fly the flag for being rock solid.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram.