Kendall Jenner Models Without Pants In One Look From Amongst A Wardrobe Fit For ‘Vogue’

Kendall Jenner may not wear couture when she is cleaning up a Malibu beach to help out with a Heal the Bay charity project as she did earlier this month, but the top model is obviously very comfortable sporting high fashion. The 23-year-old appeared on Instagram to show off four different outfits she rocked for a recent Vogue shoot.

Kendall was particularly stunning in the first image in the quadruple social media pack of images, in which she came off looking a bit like an old-school college student ready to take on the world. Her traveling clothes were all a deep red and were created by Max Mara, including her lush turtleneck and dreamy pleated trousers that appeared to resemble a skirt, given how wide the legs of the pants were cut.

Her look was accompanied by a ritzy cashmere duster that seemed to be keeping her warm, and she topped off this initial sartorial statement with a black Michael Kors Collection cap while walking in black Proenza Schouler heels. She also wore two skinny belts that flaunted her amazingly tiny waist.

The second picture in this social media upload was dominated by a long houndstooth jacket, a crisp white shirt adorned with an exaggerated collar and a black leather (or pleather) cap hitting her face at brow level. She seemed to have forgotten to put on pants since one of her long, bare legs appeared through the opening in the black-and-white woolen overcoat.

Kendall was all bundled up in the third snap of the Instagram pack in which she was standing on a pile of rocks sticking out of the middle of a body of water. The caption, “tipping point,” said a lot as the happy-go-lucky model was balancing on the tallest rock on one Alexander McQueen boot-wearing leg. Her floral dress was covered by a heavy rust-colored coat, both garments of which were from designer Marc Jacobs. Should Kendall fall into the water, the gray beanie she rocked might just save her hairdo from going totally limp, but probably not.

Back on land while engulfed in a field, Kendall modeled for the last shot of the set. She wore a handkerchief-style plaid maxi skirt paired with an Alexander McQueen jacket, which was belted. The pièce de résistance? A feather in her cap, of course.

After being uploaded for about 30 minutes, Kendall’s fashion show received nearly 250,000 likes from among her 117 million followers. In addition, nearly 1,200 fans and followers commented on her most recent Instagram share.

“You’re so bomb Kendall,” said one fan, who added a heart face emoji and a crying emoji to the comment.

“Lil Kris Jenner,” remarked another Instagrammer, referring to Kendall’s mom.

“Stunning,” stated more than one admirer about this fashionably chic upload.

