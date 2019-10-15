Aussie Model Natasha Oakley Rocks White One-Piece With Sexy Cut-Out Detail On Instagram To Share Exciting News

Natasha Oakley shared some big news on her Instagram page this week.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Aussie model took to her account on the social media platform to announce that she had collaborated with the popular clothing brand Nasty Gal to design her own clothing line, calling it “one of the most exciting collaborations of [her] career.”

In the caption of her post, the 29-year-old revealed that the pieces were based on the fashion and styles of the 1990s, while further explaining in a short video clip shared to her Instagram stories that one of her favorite films, Pretty Woman, served as major inspiration for the line.

Accompanying the big news was a sizzling shot of Natasha sporting one of the pieces from her Nasty Gal x Natasha Oakley collection, and her 2 million Instagram followers went absolutely wild for the fun and flirty look.

Natasha looked as stunning as ever as she posed for the snap in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. A glance at the Nasty Gal website reveals that the piece is the Cut-Out in the Sun High-Leg Swimsuit and, judging by the reaction of the model’s millions of fans, she certainly wore the piece well.

The swimwear featured a low-cut square neckline that left the babe’s decolletage completely exposed, while a sexy cut-out detail fell right in the middle of her bust to offer a teasing glimpse of cleavage. Its tight fabric clung to the babe’s flat midsection and trim waist in all the right ways, while its daringly high-cut style flaunted her long, toned legs and curvy booty.

The social media sensation added a pair of white, oval sunglasses to her look as well as a pair of kitten-heel sandals adorned with feathers — accessories that both paid direct homage to the 1990s. She added a pop of color to the look with a long, patterned scarf that was tied in her blonde hair, which she wore in a half-up, half-down style that fell over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face.

Fans of the Australian bombshell went absolutely wild for her latest Instagram upload, as well as the big news revealed in the post. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 20,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked the comments section to congratulate Natasha on the clothing collaboration, while others left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“You have THE best body,” one person wrote, while another said they would be “buying everything” in the Nasty Gal x Natasha Oakley collection.

“My two favorite things came together! So stoked about this,” commented a third fan.

The news comes shortly after Natasha and her fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman released a new collection for their swimsuit line, Monday Swimwear, just a few weeks ago. The stunner also modeled a few of those pieces on her Instagram page as well, including an itty-bitty teal bikini that left little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.