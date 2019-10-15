Mama June Shannon & Geno Doak Enter Not-Guilty Pleas In Felony Drug Case

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot reality television star June Shannon has entered a plea in her felony drug case. “Mama June” and her boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested last spring in Alabama, and it looks as if they are planning to fight the charges.

According to TMZ, neither June nor Geno was in the courtroom on Tuesday morning. Instead, their lawyer attended the Macon County courthouse appearance and entered pleas of not guilty for both Shannon and Doak.

While neither Mama June nor Geno attended the hearing, it seems that a film crew from WE tv was there hoping to snag some footage of the From Not to Hot star and her boyfriend. However, they had to leave empty-handed.

It sounds as if the network thought they might catch some crazy drama with their cameras, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to suspect that would be the case. Last month, Geno and June appeared at the Macon County courthouse for an appearance and things quickly turned dramatic.

Doak started hollering expletives and homophobic slurs as he and Shannon walked past the paparazzi. The plea hearing slated to happen that day was postponed and Mama June’s boyfriend hollered out that he was not guilty as he left.

Mama June’s sister was present at last month’s hearing, seemingly hoping to help her troubled sister. Unfortunately, the Honey Boo Boo star didn’t talk to her sister and hid under her hoodie as she walked through the parking lot.

Tuesday’s court hearing is related to an incident involving June and Geno that took place last March. As The Inquisitr detailed, Shannon and Doak’s arrests came as they fought at an Alabama gas station. The incident involved both a domestic dispute and drugs, and eventually, both of the reality television stars were hit with felony drug charges.

Shannon is reportedly estranged from all four of her daughters at this point, with 14-year-old Alana currently living with one of her older sisters. Mama June recently unloaded her Georgia home, selling it for significantly less than she purchased it for several years ago.

The buzz has been that Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak want to buy an RV and travel around the country. They may be somewhat limited in pursuing those aspirations with these felony charges hanging over their heads, though. Based on Tuesday’s hearing, it doesn’t sound as if this case will be resolved and put behind the troubled duo anytime soon.