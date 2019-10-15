Demi Rose Exposes Chest In Pasties Shaped Like Hearts & Barely-There Bikini Top

Demi Rose shared a series of sultry Instagram stories recently, which included two selfie videos of herself exposing her chest. In the short clip, the model could be seen rocking a barely-there bikini top that left little to the imagination.

She wore heart-shaped pasties that were pink and red to censor her chest. In addition, she wore a bikini top that was a gold, tan color. The top was hardly there, however, as it boasted only thin straps.

Rose also rocked a black, brimmed hat and wore her hair down in curls. She took the selfies from a low vantage point, which helped accentuate her busty figure.

The model shared one of the clips on Twitter too, where fans left plenty of nice compliments.

“Best looking woman out there,” said a fan.

“I’ll be there soon bae,” joked another fan, referring to the captions.

“Two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl,” added a follower, who took her captions literally and referenced the Pink Floyd song.

While Demi’s posts may seem cryptic, her other recent tweets and news of her breakup can help put everything into perspective. It was only three days ago when The Daily Mail reported that the model and her boyfriend, DJ Chris Martinez, parted ways.

This may have come as a surprise to outsiders as Demi and Chris had been dating since 2017. The breakup appears to be amicable, however.

Rose shared a couple of tweets that discussed twin flames. Twin flames are a concept similar to soul mates, but they’re believed to represent a different, more serious type of connection. It looks like she’s open to a new partner, although fans will have to wait and see who and when that may happen.

Patiently waiting for my twin flame. ???? — Demi Rose (@DemiRoseMawby) October 14, 2019

For now, she’s keeping her fans tantalized with revealing selfies. In addition to the video of herself rocking pasties, Demi also showed off her major cleavage in a denim outfit.

She wore a denim jacket and what appeared to be a denim bikini top. She pushed the jacket aside to give fans a good look at her chest, while rocking a silver necklace. She used a filter that made it look as though she had tears on her cheeks.

Rose also shared a clip of her view from the car and revealed her location. The video was geotagged at Red Rock Canyon, which is a national conservation area.

Fans can hope for more updates from the model in the coming days on Instagram and Twitter.