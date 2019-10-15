Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Donald Trump & Republicans, Says They Only Have ‘Tears For Billionares’

Ocasio-Cortez went on the defensive after she was accused of being 'too emotional' for politics.

Democratic lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put President Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party on blast Tuesday in a series of tweets that alleged GOP party members cared only about protecting billionaires amid criticism that the progressive lawmaker was too emotional for politics.

The New York Democrat, who has often sparred with the president and conservatives over their policies, began her series of Tuesday tweets just after 11 a.m. in response to a tweet from Molly Prince, a reporter at conservative news and opinion website The Daily Wire. About 12 hours earlier, Prince sent a tweet claiming that the first-term Democrat lawmaker was too emotional for politics.

“I’ll say it,” Prince tweeted. “@AOC ‘s frequent crying only reinforces the stereotype that women are too emotional for politics.”

The critique didn’t seem to sit too well with the lawmaker, often referred to by her initials, AOC. Ocasio-Cortez used the attack against her as an opportunity to criticize what she claimed is a lack of empathy from members of the GOP. In the first of several tweets, the 30-year-old Democrat took aim at President Trump, his recent actions in the Middle East, and the longstanding sexual assault allegations against him.

Trump: sexually assaults women, impulsively allows Kurds to be murdered, boosts videos of shooting journalists GOP: Aha! Letting your voice shake after seeing 1st-hand human rights violations at the border+ understanding climate stakes makes women “too emotional” for politics ???? https://t.co/9r6BZu0cMw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez continued, seemingly flipping the narrative, and claimed that individuals who don’t get emotional about the problems their communities face should not take up a career in politics.

“You know, maybe one of the actual problems w/ our politics is that too many politicians don’t feel anything when Americans die bc they can’t afford medicine, or when babies are permanently separated from parents,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “GOP only has tears for billionaires & outrage towards ‘others.'”

The Democrat from the Bronx said that she believed it to be time to “trash” the notion that equates empathy to a weakness in political leadership. She insisted that lawmakers who didn’t feel pain and an urge to act when “committees are poisoned” (likely a reference to the years-long unsafe drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan) and when a “young man dies” due to the high cost of insulin should not be involved in politics.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez was one of a group of congresswomen – all women of color – who the president in a tweet suggested should “go back” to their ancestral countries following their repeated criticism of the president and his policies.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez slammed the president and his administration following the conditions she claimed to have witnessed at migrant detention facilities along the southern border. Perhaps most notably, Ocasio-Cortez had claimed detained migrants were told to drink water from toilets when the water fountains that were attached to them didn’t function.

Ocasio-Cortez has also made headlines in recent days for outrage over the price she paid for a hair appointment in Washington, D.C. The 30-year-old was slammed by conservatives following a report from The Washington Times that claimed AOC spent some $300 to get her hair cut and dyed. Though, as The Inquisitr noted, many came to her defense and said that, while seemingly expensive, the cost wasn’t so unusual for the services she received in a major city like D.C.