Meghan Markle Looks Utterly Glam In Green At WellChild Awards, But It’s Another Moment That Is Melting Hearts

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recently wowed fans and fashion critics alike when she arrived at the WellChild Awards earlier today. The 37-year-old looked utterly glam in a chic green dress that might have looked familiar to some eagle-eyed fans. In fact, she wore the ensemble when announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

After receiving some criticism about lavish spending, it appears that the former Suits actress has focused on recycling her outfits, as her beautiful brown coat was also a repeat.

The green wool dress, made by P.A.R.O.S.H. retailed at around $600. It is a sleeveless sheath cut and features a tie around the waist. The dress’s beautiful jeweled tone color highlighted the golden tan of the former actress, who had recently been in the sun thanks to her numerous engagements on her 10-day South African tour.

The coat that Meghan paired with the green dress was first worn at Sandringham in Christmas 2017 and comes from Sentaler. It was the perfect autumnal compliment to the dress.

Meghan completed the outfit with a pair of suede brown heels from Manolo Blahnik and a tortoiseshell handbag. The handbag featured a chic scarf tied around the handle, adding a little pop of pattern to the outfit.

However, though Meghan’s chic look might capture the initial attention of the day, it might be another heart-melting moment that soon catches social media’s eye. A video captured by royal reporters shows a clearly overjoyed little girl wearing a tiara when talking to the duke and duchess. At one point, Meghan even kindly rubs her leg when she looks to get a little shy.

WellChild is a charity that provides medical and emotional care for seriously ill children and young people in the United Kingdom. It also holds significant importance with Harry and Meghan, as it was one of the four charities to receive money from the fan created #GlobalBabySussexShower. The viral Twitter hashtag got fans all over the world to contribute money toward some of Harry and Meghan’s favorite causes.

Harry even explained his admiration for the charity — and the children it helps — in a speech at its 2017 awards.

“These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people, on their lives, and on the resolve they and their families have shown to overcome challenges,” he said, as reported in People.

“Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher.”

