Bikini Model Rosanna Arkle Looks Picture-Perfect While Flaunting Epic Curves In Tiny Two-Piece

Roseanna Arkle dropped jaws on Instagram this week as she snapped a stunning new bikini photo that put all of her epic curves on full display for her over 4.8 million followers to enjoy.

Rosanna looked like a blond bombshell as she posed for a mirror selfie by the water while wearing nothing but a tight, little blue bikini. The sexy two-piece left little to the imagination of Arkle’s fans as her ample cleavage busted out of the top. The suit also showcased the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, and lean legs.

Rosanna’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses as she kneels down in a grassy area with gorgeous water and a light blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds behind her.

Of course, Arkle’s followers couldn’t help but fall in love with the stunning bikini selfie, which earned over 22,000 viewers and more than 300 comments in the first seven hours after it was posted online.

“You look amazing girl,” one of Rosanna’s Instagram followers wrote in the caption of the post.

“I’m in love,” another admires stated.

“Always gorgeous in your photos,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous background scenery,” another social media user said.

Recently, Rosanna shared some exciting news from her life with her followers, revealing that her brother was moving closer to her.

“NZ you have been a treat as always. Flying back to GC today another Arkle ritcher. The lil’ bro @jackson_arkle is moving over with us too! Lasssgooooo.. P.s – He’s a fully qualified builder ready to work if anyone needs a bad a** lil’ Ark on their team,” the model wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Just a few days before revealing the news of her little brother’s move, Rosanna had apologized to her followers for being absent on social media, claiming that she was busy spending some quality time with her family while on vacation.

“Sorry I’ve been quiet. I’m in full holiday mode enjoying family time,” she revealed in the caption of a separate Instagram photo.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Rosanna Arkle’s stunning photos, where she showcases her flawless figure in bikinis, tight dresses, and more by following the New Zealand blond bombshell on her social media account, which she updates on a regular basis for her beloved followers.