Emily Ratajkowski Serves Up Cleavage And Curves In Black Bikini For New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski likely set several hearts aflutter on Tuesday when she uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini.

While the bikini top offered a decent amount of coverage, the fabric on the briefs was very minuscule, leaving a lot of the model’s pelvic region exposed. In the caption, Emily revealed that the swimsuit was from her brand, Inamorata Woman. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at the brand’s Instagram page revealed that she was wearing their Melba Bikini top and their Neptune Bikini bottom.

According to their website, the top is adjustable and comes in three prints, including polka dot. It retails for $85. The briefs feature a ruched detail that you can adjust for more coverage and costs $75.

Emily’s fans expressed their appreciation for the display of her physique in the comments section of the post.

“Incredible Emily – as always,” one fan wrote.

One person claimed that the image had rendered them speechless.

“I’m at a loss for words tbh,” they wrote.

Another expressed a desire for a long-term relationship with the smoldering brunette bombshell.

“I wish I could marry u,” the commenter said.

Emily has over 24 million followers on Instagram and regularly posts photos that show off her enviable figure. So she’s likely used to getting these kinds of effusive comments on her Instagram posts.

As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback when she posted a picture of herself rocking a plunging black one-piece swimsuit, She appears to be wearing Inamorata Woman’s “Grandview” one-piece but did not tag the brand’s page in the caption. However, the company commented that the design is “Coming Soon,” so it looks like this is a new design that will be made available for sale at a later date.

When Emily first launched her fashion brand, it focused entirely on swimwear but she has since expanded her product selection to include more loungewear and lingerie pieces.

Loading...

As Vogue reports, she shot the lookbook for the collection in a New York bodega.

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach,” she said in an interview. “I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York? Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee.”

To see more of Emily’s stunning modeling photos and selfies, check her out on Instagram.