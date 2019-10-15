Andrew Yang Addresses Reports Of Mark Zuckerberg Meeting With Conservative Pundits

Per The Inquisitr, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly holding secret meetings with conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson in what is alleged to be an attempt to “appease” Donald Trump and avoid trouble from the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to a cybersecurity researcher and former government official, Zuckerberg is concerned about Bill Barr’s DOJ breaking up Facebook, which is allegedly why he is allowing “right-wing propaganda” to remain unchecked.

Zuckerberg’s alleged meetings have been controversial, and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently weighed in on the situation.

“Mark Zuckerberg — or anyone — meeting with Americans of different political ideologies and backgrounds is a good thing,” Yang tweeted.

Yang’s campaign has made an effort to reach out to people of all political affiliations, so his comment isn’t surprising. As for Facebook’s approach to political ads, the 44-year-old entrepreneur appeared to suggest he believes Facebook should be removing ads they see as “dubious.”

“It’s a separate question whether Facebook should be airing political ads of dubious content. Cable networks have discretion. Broadcast networks do not. Facebook seems more like a cable network to me.”

Websites like Facebook have been at the center of a debate on whether they should be censoring their content. If these sites are considered publishers, they don’t have an obligation to host any content they don’t agree with, but if they are platforms, they must provide the public the choice of choosing to engage with the content. Per Vox, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects platforms from being sued for the content they host. Critics of Facebook and Twitter — especially conservatives that believe they are being silenced — suggest that these social media companies are attempting to gain the benefits of being a platform while wielding the power of a publisher.

Thank you for having me Bedford Democrats! Let's move the country forward.

Yang is set to take the debate stage tonight alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Julian Castro, and Tulsi Gabbard. He is currently seventh in the polls behind Beto O’Rourke and drew attention at last month’s debate when he announced he would be giving 10 American families $1,000 per month as part of a pilot program for his campaign’s signature proposal of universal basic income (UBI), branded the Freedom Dividend.

According to a tweet by CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga, Yang suggested another debate surprise.

“We’ll have an announcement the night of the debate,” Yang he told reporters in Epping, New Hampshire.