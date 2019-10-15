‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Exposes Perky Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

The DJ left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

The “World’s Hottest DJ” Nata Lee made Tuesday a little more exciting with her latest Instagram post. The stunner shared a sizzling snap that is sure to get temperatures rising.

The artistically shot photograph was taken by Alexander Mavrin on an overcast day in Paris, France. Nata posed on a balcony overlooking the gorgeous city. The bombshell rested one of her hands on the railing, with the other raking through her long, honey-colored hair.

The Russian model faced away from the camera, showing off her flawless figure in a white thong that left little to the imagination. The tan and toned bombshell paired the sizzling look with a cropped, long-sleeved white hoodie, presumably for added warmth.

While Nata’s perky derriere and long, lean legs were on full display in the revealing outfit, her face was completely hidden by her thick curtain of hair.

Nata’s dedicated followers seemed to love the sexy snap, as it quickly racked up more than 55,000 likes. Fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You make Paris look so much better,” gushed an admirer.

“What a very beautiful lady,” commented a passionate fan.

“Very delightful derriere!!!” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow! That’s a really nice tush thank you, thank you, thank you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

One commenter even went as far to imply that Nata’s beauty could be dangerous.

“This is the fastest way to cause an accident #dontstareanddrive,” wrote a follower.

Luckily for enamored fans, there isn’t a shortage of provocative photos on the DJ’s Instagram account. Simply put, a majority of Nata’s posts are “not safe for work” and show her in risque ensembles. Yesterday, the beauty drove Instagram wild with her skimpy swimsuit pic. The yellow one-piece from Fashion Nova fit like a glove, accentuating Nata’s unbelievable body. The stunner flaunted her incredible cleavage and killer curves in the sexy swimwear.

As fans are well-aware, the social media model works hard to maintain her fit physique. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself at the gym. The picture shows Nata, wearing a white sports bra and matching shorts, fastening her weightlifting gloves in preparation for some squats.

To see more amazing photos of Nata Lee, be sure to follow her Instagram account.