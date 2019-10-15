Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Metallic Thong Bikini On The Beach While Flaunting Her Curves

“Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez stunned her over 2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday as she posed in a tiny metallic bikini. The two-piece got pulses racing on the social media platform as the pageant winner decided to share what appeared to be a throwback snap.

In the sexy photo, Suzy poses seductively for the camera as she leans against a wooden railing while sporting the shiny blue bikini. The swimwear showcased Cortez’s world-famous booty, as well as her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and long, lean legs.

Suzy wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips. She completed her look with some light-colored polish on her nails, a beach scene visible in the background.

Of course, Suzy’s followers went wild over the photo, as they love to see her epic curves. The snap earned over 1,100 likes in just the first 10 minutes after it was posted.

“Hey beautiful,” one of Suzy’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Wooooooooow,” another adoring fan stated.

“HOT,” another Instagram user said.

The caption of the photo is written in Spanish, but translated, it reveals that even though fitness results will not be immediate, the hard work it takes to achieve them will be worth it in the end.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy isn’t shy about flaunting her enviable curves. Earlier this week, she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes while pulling down the denim shorts to show off her hip tattoo in honor of her favorite athlete, soccer icon Lionel Messi.

“I’m sure the best player in history will win for the sixth time the Ballon d’Or and the 2019 Fifa The Best award. I anticipated the celebration by making a tattoo with the name of Messi and the No10 along with the shield of FC Barcelona to celebrate the 120 years I love very much,” Suzy said at the time of her tattoo, per The Sun.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of the “Miss BumBum” competition winner, Suzy Cortez, and her bikini body by following the model on her social media account, which she updates on a regular basis for her adoring fans.