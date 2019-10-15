Felicity Huffman’s Prison Sentence Begins As Actress Reports To Facility For 14-Day Stint

Former Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman has reported to prison to begin her sentence related to the college admissions scandal. After agreeing to a deal with prosecutors, Huffman accepted a 14-day sentence, and she just turned herself in to begin that stint.

TMZ details that on Tuesday, Huffman arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. This facility just outside of San Francisco is where Felicity will stay for the duration of her two-week sentence.

A representative for the 56-year-old actress provided a statement to ET Online confirming that Huffman had started her sentence.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing… Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s action.”

According to Deadline, Huffman is beginning her prison sentence earlier than had been anticipated. It had been expected that she would begin the short sentence in Dublin about a week from now.

While Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison as a result of her deal, she may not stay at the facility for that long. Standard protocol when it comes to sentence lengths suggests that when incorporating good behavior and other factors, Felicity may be released sooner than two weeks from now.

Huffman could have faced a 20-year sentence with this case. She ultimately received the two-week sentence, community service, and fines when accepting a deal involving one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. Felicity’s representative details that she is prepared to complete the other sentence stipulations once she finishes her prison sentence.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed–one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service–when she is released.”

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin is still waiting for a resolution for her involvement in the “Operation Varsity Blues” case. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Loughlin’s sentence is widely expected to be longer than Felicity’s due to the severity of her alleged crimes in comparison to Huffman’s.

In addition, Huffman took a deal, whereas the Fuller House star declined deal offers and decided to take her chances and fight the charges. At this point, Loughlin’s legal team is still working through pre-trial appearances, and an official trial date has not yet been set.

People will be curious to see exactly how long Felicity Huffman’s prison sentence lasts and what comes next for her. As for Lori Loughlin’s situation, it looks as if her legal case will proceed slowly over the coming months.