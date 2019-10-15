‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Admits She Went Too Far

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 16 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will deliver some startling news. The mother of one will make a stunning confession that will leave Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) shocked by her actions.

Ridge and Shauna spent the night together after he became so drunk that he could not drive home. In his intoxicated state, Ridge asked Shauna to stay. She complied with his wishes and helped to get him settled for the night. However, soap opera fans will remember that she couldn’t resist a sleeping Ridge.

Shauna will admit that although Ridge was passed out cold, she took advantage of his slumber. Ridge will be stunned by her admission, per Highlight Hollywood, when she tells him what really happened that night. Apparently, Shauna found the dressmaker was too irresistible and she just had to plant one on his lips.

Since Ridge is a married man, The Inquisitr reports that Shauna will try to ease his fears.

“Brooke will never know about our kiss. It will be our little secret,” she will tell him.

It seems as if Shauna has really lost the plot, because “our kiss” was just a one-sided peck from her side. Ridge had no part in her actions, but then again, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) may very well read more into the kiss than what really happened.

But it seems as if Shauna has other ulterior motives. Instead of just admitting what she had done and moving on, Shauna will let the dressmaker know about her feelings.

“I felt something that made me want to kiss you again.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna isn’t willing to let go of the man of her dreams just yet. She makes it known that she would like a little more intimacy with Ridge if he is willing.

Shauna may very well feel that Ridge is fair game. He has told her about his marriage troubles and he has even moved out of Brooke’s house. This may be Shauna’s only chance at reeling in Ridge before he and Brooke get back together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will pay another visit to Shauna this week. He is still trying to convince her to come between Ridge and Brooke. This time around, Shauna may be more open to the idea of winning Ridge as her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.