Peta Murgatroyd Roars In Cheetah-Print Catsuit Backstage At ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The pro dancer gave a fierce performance on Disney night despite her elimination from the competition last week.

Peta Murgatroyd is not letting her premature elimination from Dancing with the Stars keep her away from the ballroom. The pro dancer, who was eliminated from the competition with partner Lamar Odom last week, turned up in the DWTS studio to perform in Monday’s live Disney-themed show, where she was the cat’s meow.

Peta posed in a skintight, fringed cheetah-print catsuit that she wore as part of a troupe member for Karam Brown’s Lion King samba with Jenna Johnson. In the snap, the dancer feigned a “roaring” motion as she hammed it up for the camera. The 33-year-old beauty wore her blond hair down in waves as she rocked the glittery, belted suit in a photo posted to Instagram.

Fans and famous friends took to the comments section to rave about the dancer’s fearless look.

“THE HOTTEST CHEETAH I’VE EVER SEEN!!!!” wrote Peta’s sister-in-law and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, Jenna Johnson.

“Gorgeous Queen of the jungle!” wrote another follower.

“Meowwwww,” a third fan wrote.

“You are rocking that outfit!” another fan added.

In addition, Peta’s champion Dancing With the Stars partner, Nyle DiMarco, posted fire emoji in response to her pic, as did her lucky husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Fans can see Peta’s sassy backstage pic below.

Peta’s return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom just one week after her elimination from the Season 28 competition appeared to be a family affair. The popular pro also posted Instagram photos of her 2-year-old son, Shai, as he explored the set for the show’s Disney theme week.

Of course, fans are hoping to see more of Peta this season on Dancing with the Stars. While she recently revealed she hopes to get pregnant before the next season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition debuts next fall, longtime fans of the show also know she is more than capable of dancing with a baby bump.

Peta was actually pregnant when she won the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy with DiMarco back in 2016. For that season’s Disney dance, Peta also rocked a jungle theme for a Tarzan-inspired routine with the future mirrorball winner.

Peta recently told Us Weekly that some of her Dancing With the Stars co-stars have turned for her for advice on how to juggle a dancing career with motherhood.

Loading...

“A lot of them have come to me because … they liked how I scheduled [my pregnancy] and how I could get back to work,” Peta revealed. “They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful. I think a lot of them are going to do it really soon.”

Peta even predicted “a massive baby boom” on the ABC dancing show.

“All the girls will be gone, and it’ll just be guys on the pro show,” she said.

Fans can see Peta Murgatroyd performing on DWTS’ Disney night in the video below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.