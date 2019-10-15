Paris Hilton Dons A Skintight & Bedazzled Bodysuit In Throwback Pic

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is keeping up a steady stream of Instagram updates to keep her fans on their toes, including a prior post where she rocked a tight swimsuit. She’s also posted a couple of new throwback pics that were taken at Burning Man. This time, she was spotted in a bedazzled bodysuit that likely turned heads.

The first post was of Paris standing in the desert, with the mountains and sunset in the backdrop. She stood with her legs apart, and placed her left hand by her head. She also twirled what appeared to be a pass with her right hand.

Hilton’s bodysuit was skintight, and featured bedazzled accents throughout. This included an upside-down “v” shape on her chest, along with criss-crossing glittery designs on her arms and legs. The rest of the bodysuit appeared to be sheer.

Paris accessorized with a pair of blue, reflective sunglasses. She also placed a pair of goggles on the top of her forehead, which were also bedazzled to match her outfit.

A second update revealed more of Hilton’s outfit. It was a slideshow video of her striking a variety of poses. In the first photo, she was photographed standing with her right shoulder facing the camera. She looked up, and this time, her blue sunglasses were nowhere in sight. Her hair was done in long braids, which she pulled up into two buns on the sides of her head.

Throughout the slideshow, Paris was spotted posing on the ground while giving flirty looks. The video has been watched over 51,000 times so far.

Fans flooded the comments section with their compliments for Hilton.

“Wow. That’s one beautiful sunset. And you make it look even more beautiful Paris,” said a fan.

“Is that one whole sheer body piece?” wondered another fan.

Other followers focused on the futuristic outfit.

“Daaaaang robot Aquarius,” said a follower.

“Blazing a trail for the new age Rock out,” said another follower.

“STILL KILLIN IT OUT THERE P remember start making them people you made FAMOUS CUT YOU CHECKS,” advised a fan.

Loading...

Burning Man took place between August 25 and September 2. There were lots of celebrities that made an appearance along with Paris. This included Heidi Klum, who was spotted with her husband, Nina Dobrev, and Karlie Kloss, as noted by the Reno Gazette Journal.

It’ll be interesting to see if Paris has any more photos from the event that she hasn’t shared yet. For now, fans can keep an eye on her social media feed, which she updates frequently.