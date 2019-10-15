‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Wows In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini And Body Chain

Summer may have just ended, but Kate Bock is eagerly awaiting its return.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model expressed her longing for the warmer weather with a new Instagram upload that was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. In the photo, the 26-year-old was captured standing outside, underneath the golden sun, which poured over her bronzed skin to illuminate her flawless figure. The caption of the posted revealed that Kate was “desperately missing” swimwear being a part of her daily wardrobe, while the snap itself offered a perfect example of the look she was talking about.

Although the summery shot couldn’t usher in warmer weather, it certainly sent pulses racing on the Canadian bombshell’s Instagram feed as she posed in an itty-bitty bikini. Kate’s sexy two-piece was from the popular brand Monday Swimwear, and boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads, though the babe’s incredible physique may have already done the job.

Kate looked nothing short of stunning in her animal-print look that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece consisted of a minuscule, underwire-style with a wide neckline and push-up design that exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage. The NSFW display was accentuated even more thanks to the delicate body chain that the blond beauty wore for a bit of bling, which fell from her neck to the middle of her bust and wrapped loosely around her torso.

The second part of the babe’s swimwear was equally as skimpy as her bikini top, if not more. Kate’s minuscule bottoms covered only what was necessary as she posed for the sizzling snap, leaving her toned legs and impressive thigh gap completely on display. Its thin waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs, though the area hardly needed any help earning recognition.

Along with the body chain, Kate added more bling to her barely-there look with another gold chain necklace that was of a choker style. Her blond tresses were worn down in beachy waves that fell messily around her face. She also opted to go makeup-free in the shot, showing off her striking features and natural beauty.

Fans of the bikini model certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 5,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“WOW you are so beautiful and gorgeous Kate,” one person wrote, while another said that the model’s body chain was “super sexy.”

“This picture is hot enough to melt ice,” commented a third.

Kate frequently shows off her incredible figure in sexy ensembles no matter what the season or weather is. Earlier this weekend, the babe sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram account again when she flaunted her famous curves in bed while wearing nothing but a cheeky white bodysuit — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.