Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Goes See-Through On Instagram

Noah Cyrus has been channeling her love of sheer fabrics. The 19-year-old sister to singer Miley Cyrus is fast-rising in the music world, and while this teenager has yet to reach the fame seen by her elder sibling, it does look like Noah’s career has taken off.

Noah took to Instagram on Tuesday with a photo appearing to form part of the official promo for her new “Lonely” track. The star’s one-shouldered and bandeau-effect top has been seen on her social media before, as The Inquisitr documented last month. She offered a fresh take on the look this week, as she showed off the top’s sheer nature.

Noah’s post didn’t come as a provocative one – pulling down her pants earlier this year did. The post shared today appeared to be going down the gratitude route. Noah seemed immensely grateful that her new song was bringing people joy – in fact, the caption accompanying the image seemed to be all about that. Noah also revealed in the caption that creating a bond with others through her music has always been her goal. It looks like Noah has achieved it. The star appeared happy in her photo, with fans possibly finding that the star somewhat resembled older sister Miley.

Noah’s track does seem to come with powerful and deep lyrics.

“I’m slowly killing myself/ I’m trying so hard at the back of the shelf/ It’s just the same every day/ I’m writing these songs that will never get played/ I get told what’s wrong and what’s right/ I don’t have a romantic life/ And everyone’s dying/ So I keep on trying/ To make them proud before they are gone.”

The sad-sounding lyrics appear to reflect the struggles that Noah has admitted to battling. The star regularly takes to social media to share her mental health battles, with fans of the singer mostly finding Noah’s raw and honest approach refreshing.

Then again, there’s a cheeky and fun-loving streak to Noah. The star seems to have inherited the somewhat-wild ways exhibited by Miley, although for fans, seeing Noah enjoy herself when there’s so much pain underneath comes welcomed. Noah appears to have been partying a lot with YouTuber Tana Mongeau of late, with the twosome even fueling dating rumors. Tana is, of course, in a relationship with fellow social media sensation Jake Paul.

