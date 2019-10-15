Russian Fitness Model Ekaterina Zueva Flaunts Insane Legs In Skimpy Black Dress

Ekaterina Zueva has been traveling quite a bit as of late, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t carved time out of her busy schedule to keep her Instagram fans updated. On Monday, the Russian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself hanging out in Paris, and she is sizzling hot in her minidress.

The photo shows the bombshell sitting in an elegant mustard-colored armchair at the Hotel Parister in the French capital, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. As her caption suggests, the model is promoting the hotel in this post.

Zueva is rocking a black minidress that features spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her busty figure on display. The dress reaches to her upper thighs, though the model is crossing her legs in a way that causes its hem to ride up even higher, putting her insanely toned legs front and center. The dress also features a cutout on its sides with strings that crisscross, exposing even more skin.

Zueva completed her femme fatale look with a pair of tall black strappy shoes that help highlight the toned muscles of her legs.

Zueva is lifting up her left knee over her right thigh as she rests her arms comfortably on her leg and on the chair. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pursed in a seductive way. The model’s brunette tresses are swept over to one side and styled down in waves that fall over her shoulders. While it is hard to see it clearly, she appears to be wearing minimal makeup on her eyes and a little bit of light-colored lipstick.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 23,600 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in nearly 200 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Russian fitness model took to the comments section to praise her killer physique and to share their admiration for her.

Loading...

“Stunner [three pink heart emoji] super pretty,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a few fire emoji.

“Hottieee,” said another user, including a hands raised and a fire emoji after the message.

“Wooooww,” a third fan raved, adding drooling emoji at the end of the comment.