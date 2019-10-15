Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Short Dress While Delivering A Haunting Version Of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’

Kelly Clarkson continues to prove that she can sing anything in her opening “Kellyoke” segment for her daytime talk show each day. The former American Idol winner stunned fans again on Tuesday when she belted out Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” while sporting a gorgeous little black dress.

In the video, which was posted to the Twitter page for Kelly’s talk show, the singer is seen standing on stage sporting a short black dress with long, white-cuffed sleeves and a matching white collar. She accessorized the outfit with some black tights, gold hoop earrings and chunky heeled black boots, which made it perfect for October. Kelly’s dress also showcased her slim waist and long legs.

Clarkson had her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and long lashes. She added a smokey eye shadow, dark pink lip color and some burgundy polish on her nails to complete the glam look.

Kelly worked the crowd as she belted out Miley’s tune, delivering a haunting version of the hit song while being accompanied by a guitar player.

???? All you ever did was… ???? #KELLYOKE! @mileycyrus There's more music where this came from on today's #KellyClarksonShow ???? Don't miss it! Find out where to watch: https://t.co/qhpTdLnF9t pic.twitter.com/zYH3yxWcaw — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 15, 2019

“Those awesome shoes that Kelly wears need a song all of their own,” one fan tweeted of Clarkson’s boots.

“[She] can literally sing anything!!” another Twitter user wrote.

Kelly’s fans have come to love the covers that she sings to open every show, and she’s already sung hits from artists such as Joan Jett, Carrie Underwood, Lizzo, Reba McEntire, Britney Spears, Sheryl Crow, Prince, Madonna, and more.

Meanwhile, it appears that Clarkson could have a real future ahead of her in the talk show industry, as she’s already being compared to Oprah Winfrey by a publicist who used to work for the queen of daytime.

“As a publicist I used to book on the Oprah Winfrey show and there will only be one Oprah. But for someone new, I think that Kelly is a fun person, she is really good,” Danny Astoria, a former publicist for Wendy Williams, told FOX Business, adding that people find Kelly very “relatable,” which makes them want to tune in to her show.

For now, fans can see Kelly Clarkson on her talk show every weekday or tune into The Voice on NBC to see if her team can take down her fellow judges John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.