Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly Considering Getting Back Together After Spending Day Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the entire day together on Sunday after taking some time apart, and the couple is reportedly reconsidering their decision to split. According to E! News, the two spent Sunday focusing on their daughter Stormi at the makeup mogul’s Calabasas mansion, and a source says that the two had a great time together.

According to an insider close to the couple, Travis and Kylie got along wonderfully during their family get-together, where they spent the entire day together.

“They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi,” the insider said. “It looked like nothing has changed with them.”

They got along so well, in fact, that they’re reportedly considering ending their separation because they’re so happy spending time with each other.

“They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again.”

It’s not the first time a source close to the family has reported that the pair were considering a reconciliation. Apparently, they both understand that being a family again at some point is a given, it’s just a matter of when.

“They both know it’s inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues,” an insider said, according to a separate E! News report. “They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another.”

The couple called it quits after two years together to spend some time apart. Speculation has been rampant about the cause of the schism, though reports say that they had a differing opinion on how they wanted to live their lives. Kylie reportedly wanted to be a traditional family while Travis still wanted to be young and have fun. Regardless, Kylie has assured fans that the two are still devoted to each other and raising their baby, but they needed some time apart.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️” she said.

If the pair do decide to reunite, Kylie’s family is apparently supportive of the decision. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kendall Jenner, want to see their sister happy. If that means being with Travis, they’re reportedly for it.

A source said that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has told Kylie that they will support her no matter what she chooses and have been there for her during her separation from Travis.