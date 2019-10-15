Brazilian Fitness Model Eva Andressa Shows Off Cleavage And Chiseled Arms In Scorching-Hot Black Bikini

Eva Andressa, a Brazilian fitness model with 5.2 million followers on Instagram, is heating up the social media platform with her newest update.

In the photo, the brunette beauty is posing in a pool and rocking a skimpy string bikini that shows off her cleavage and chiseled arms. She paired the look with a pair of retro glasses and is wearing her hair in a low ponytail with two cornrow braids to the front.

As of this writing, the photo has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and over 200 comments.

In the comments section, fans showered her with compliments, and while a lot of them were in Eva’s native Portuguese, a couple of English speakers chimed in as well.

“Fabulous,” one fan wrote.

“Wow you look amazing,” another added.

“Superhot. Love you,” a third commented.

“She’s so beautiful,” a fourth gushed.

As The Inquisitr reported, Eva recently set hearts aflutter on another fitness model’s account. She appeared in a photo with Azerbaijani bombshell Bakhar Nabieva, and they’re both showing off legs that are so defined, they seem as if they’ve been sculpted from marble.

The photo has racked up close to 130,000 likes since it was posted, and in the comments, fans marveled at their impressive bodies.

“All respect and admiration!… Stunning girls,” one fan wrote.

According to Generation Iron, Eva has had an unlikely journey to prominence and fame in the bodybuilding/fitness modeling world. When she first started training at 17-years-old, she quit for one month. Yet, the article explains that it wasn’t because of a lack of motivation, but because she didn’t have a trainer or enough knowledge about the sport.

However, fate stepped in when she met her future husband and athlete Jardel Barros. They started training together, and he gave her the guidance that she needed to build her physique and confidence.

She went on to compete in her first bodybuilding show at 21-years-old, and she took home a trophy.

As Generation Iron notes, Eva has been competing in a category called Body Fitness, and she has won several titles, cementing her place on the competition circuit in both in her native Brazil and abroad.

She has since shifted her focus from competitions to modeling and entertainment. In 2009, she got an endorsement deal from a sports nutrition company. A year later she was recruited to join the cast of a celebrity TV show in Brazil, which brought her more mainstream fame. She later got her own show on TV called Dica Fitness.

To see more of the fitspiration that Eva Andressa shares online, be sure to follow her on Instagram.