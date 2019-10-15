Cosplay Model Liz Katz Gives Fans Quite A Sight In Black Swimsuit For ‘Fortnite’-Inspired Photo

Liz Katz keeps up with the gaming world when choosing how to dress for her Instagram posts. Early on Tuesday, the cosplay sensation took to the popular social media platform to share a rather eye-popping photo of herself in a Fortnite-inspired costume that left, well, basically nothing to the imagination.

Those wishing to take a peek at the NSFW post can do so on Instagram. The photo shows the blond bombshell posing indoors while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that basically features two straps that go over her shoulders and extend all the way down to her crotch. In a way, the suit looks like thick suspenders that, instead of attaching to pants or bottoms, just meet down below, barely covering anything at all. However, the garment still does enough to keep the photo within the community guidelines put in place by Instagram, though it is too revealing to share here.

In the caption, the model joked that she had found the other side of the Fortnite black hole. Katz is likely referring to the end of Fortnite Season 10, which was marked by a black hole that deleted the game’s island map, as The Verge explained. Earlier this week, the game’s developer rebooted Fortnite with a new Chapter 2, which introduces a brand-new location to explore, the report continued.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Katz shared with her almost 900,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 62,900 likes within a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 920 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise her daring post, while complimenting her outfit.

“Sexy bikini,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji and smiley blowing a heart kiss.

“Who knew it’d be so warm and cozy,” said another fan, referring to her caption.

Prior to posting this Fortnite-inspired photo, Katz had been on a My Hero Academia kick, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. For one recent snap, Katz wore a rather small bikini in a cosplay of the character Toga from the Japanese superhero manga series, the report detailed.

Loading...

Once again, Katz chose her outfit to show she keeps up with what’s going on in the gaming world. On Saturday, My Hero Academia returned for its fourth season.