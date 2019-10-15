La La Anthony Serves Up Sexy Curves In Black Cupped Bra For Shirtless Instagram Update

La La Anthony has gone sexy on Instagram. The 38-year-old television personality and best-selling author seems to have a knack for keeping up with fashion’s latest trends – anyone keeping their eye on how Hollywood stars dress themselves these days will know that the shirtless look is in.

Today didn’t show La La in a leopard-print bikini, but it didn’t deprive the star’s fans of her killer assets.

La La’s photo showed her seated on a white ledge and photographed against a bold red wall. The star was looking right at the camera with a neutral expression, although the sassy vibes were all there. As to the wardrobe, it was trendy and sexy. The star was rocking high-waisted velour sweatpants, as well as a black tailored jacket worn open to reveal a black lace bra with cupped details accentuating Anthony’s feminine silhouette. While the cleavage display was pretty full-on, the snap itself didn’t send out provocative vibes. Rather, it seemed that La La was dishing up her curves in a simple way, although the overall finish was pretty racy.

La La was also rocking Nike sneakers, although there was some glam. The star appeared beautifully made-up, with warming bronzer, smokey eye makeup, plus some discreet jewelry.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 56,000 likes in just 25 minutes. La La might not have the huge following that friend Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account has, but this hard-hitter still has her fans.

La La has made headlines this year for spending time with the KKW Beauty founder: the makeup mogul invited La La along for her vacation to the Bahamas, with photos of La La and Kim rocking bikinis appearing on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s social media.

As to La La’s style, the star has spoken out. An interview with Refinery29 detailed how La La’s style has evolved over the years.

Loading...

“As you get older and more mature, things evolve. When I was young, I was a tomboy, and I still have tomboy-ish qualities to me. I’m still a girl that will wear jeans and a cool sneaker and a T-shirt and feel great. But, then I glam it up in a dress with Manolos or Louboutins. Nowadays, style can’t be defined — there’s too much of it, and it changes every day. You’ve just got to do what makes you feel good. And, that changes every day,” the star replied.

It looks like today was one look that La La nailed. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.