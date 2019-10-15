James Van Der Beek Reunites With ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Parents In ‘DWTS’ Ballroom For First Photo In 18 Years

The 42-actor last posed with his TV parents when he was in his 20s.

James Van Der Beek had a special cheering section this week on Dancing with the Stars. The 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek star had the support of his TV parents nearly two decades after the finale of the 1990s teen drama.

For this week’s Disney-themed dance, Van Der Beek welcomed former co-stars Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp to the ballroom as he danced a dramatic Pirates of the Caribbean-themed paso doble with pro partner Emma Slater. The actors played Gail and Mitch Leery, the parents of Van Der Beek’s character, Dawson Leery, on the popular drama series that aired from 1998 to 2003 on The WB.

Van Der Beek posed with his Dawson’s Creek parents for the first photo of the three of them in 18 years, which means the actor was in his early 20s the last time the trio snapped a pic together.

Humes, Van Der Beek’s proud TV mama, gushed about the actor’s awesome Dancing with the Stars performance in an Instagram post. Van Der Beek scored an impressive 26 out of 30 for his routine with Slater, which was set to the “He’s a Pirate” instrumental from the 2003 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

It’s no surprise that Dawson’s Creek fans were happy to see the Capeside crew back together.

“Yasssssss Leerys!!!” wrote one fan.

“Best family pic ever!” added another.

“THIS PICTURE MAKES MY HEART SO VERY HAPPY!! The Dawsons back together again!! Thank you to ALL 3 of you, for making me smile today!!!” a third fan chimed in.

Van Der Beek also commented on the photo to thank his longtime co-stars for their support of his journey on Dancing with the Stars.

“So great to have you guys there tonight! Love you both,” he wrote.

Ahead of Van Der Beek’s performance, Humes urged fans to vote for him. In a separate Instagram post, the 65-year-old actress revealed she and her TV husband were on their way to the DWTS studio to cheer on their favorite “son.”

The Dawson’s Creek matriarch also included text instructions on how to vote for Van Der Beek to ctinue on Dancing with the Stars, and she reminded fans that they can vote for him 10 times.

Loading...

Because it was Disney night, no one was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week, but fan votes and the judges’ scores will be carried over to next week’s show.

While Van Der Beek’s fictional family is thriving, his real one is, too. Last week, the actor revealed he is expecting his sixth child with his wife, Kimberly.

Fans can see James Van Der Beek’s dramatic Paso doble below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.