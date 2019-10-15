‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Strips Down To Black Lingerie For New Selfies

Maitland Ward is giving her fans a behind the scenes look from her new adult entertainment movie, “Drive,” in her latest sexy selfies. The former Boy Meets World star rocked some racy lingerie as she snapped photos of herself sporting the revealing undergarments.

The first photo was a close-up shot of Ward, who had her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She flaunted her cleavage in the black lingerie, which boasted thin spaghetti straps, and rocked a full face of makeup.

Ward’s glam look included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a smokey eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

The second picture was a full body shot, which revealed that Ward was wearing a black corset top and matching black panties with fishnet stockings over top.

The ensemble showcased the actress’s tiny waist, curvy hips, toned arms, and long, lean legs as she held up her phone to snap the picture of herself in the bathroom mirror while giving a sexy stare into the device.

Ward’s 778,000-plus Instagram followers loved the duel post, and clicked the like button nearly 4,000 times in just the first 15 minutes after the shot was posted online.

“Very beautiful. Love your eyes,” one of Ward’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You are amazing,” another admirer gushed.

“Such a beautiful woman,” a third comment read.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another Instagram user stated.

Ward is best known for her work on the hit teen TV series, Boy Meets World, where she played the character of Rachel McGuire. Rachel showed up in the later seasons of the show as a roommate to Eric Matthews (Will Friedle) and Jack Hunter (Matthew Lawrence).

Loading...

Last week, Ward thrilled fans when she had a mini reunion with one of her co-stars as she and Friedle bumped into each other at a comic book event, which is a place they both frequent.

“Rachel & Eric back together again,” Ward captioned the Instagram photo of pair as she wore a plunging one-piece racing suit while Friedle went more casual in a pair of jeans and a blue button-up short-sleeved shirt.

Fans can see more of Maitland Ward’s racy photos by following the actress on her social media account, which she updates very frequently.