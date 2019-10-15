‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Flaunts Figure In Minuscule Bikini

The fitness model sizzled in her barely-there bikini.

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain has proved that, despite being six months pregnant, she is as fit as ever. On Monday, the fitness model uploaded a risque video which showed her posing in a white room with cement floors. In the Instagram clip, the stunner flaunted her fit physique and baby bump in a minuscule olive green bikini and black stiletto heels. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination and put Lauren’s incredible curves and toned legs on full display.

The bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves. She opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle eye shadow and nude lipgloss that enhanced her natural beauty.

The clip was paired with the song “Body Work” by Morgan Page, featuring Tegan and Sara.

In the caption, the registered nurse revealed why the video may look familiar to some of her dedicated fans.

“Recreating some of my viral strong poses and your favorite shots from over the years: pregnancy edition. Stay tuned for who wore it better side by side transformation,” wrote the personal trainer.

In the comments section, expectant mothers expressed their appreciation for Lauren, citing her as a source of inspiration. Many fans also showered the mother-to-be with compliments.

“You wear pregnancy well sexiest pregnant lady I’ve ever seen lol… goals for sure,” gushed an admirer.

“Yass mama! You make pregnancy beautiful,” said another, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, took the time to criticize Lauren. A handful of individuals expressed that they felt the video was too sexy, especially for a pregnant woman.

“Honestly pregnant with stilettos is a gross look,” wrote a commenter.

The fitness model was quick to clap back.

“Aww you called a pregnant woman gross from the safety of the internet… you’re so brave and charming- I hope you’re not taken,” quipped Lauren.

Fans seemed to love the sarcastic remark, as the reply has racked up more than 80 likes.

Despite any criticism, Lauren seems to be confident with showing off her pregnant body.

Since announcing her pregnancy in July, the beauty has posted numerous pictures of herself in revealing outfits. Last week, however, the Instagram influencer noted that she did feel insecure during her second trimester. She believed that her 20-pound weight gain was noticeable and felt uncomfortable. Lauren went on to say that she now appreciates her changing body.

