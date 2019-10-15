Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Insane Physique In Formfitting Galaxy-Print Workout Gear

Ana Cheri is showing off her insane physique again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Tuesday, October 15, the fitness model wowed her 12.3 million followers on the social media platform with a new snap of her sporting a set of workout gear from her own Cheri Fit clothing line, and judging by the reaction, she certainly did her brand well. Despite being dressed for a sweat session at the gym, the moment saw the 33-year-old getting into the fall spirit at a pumpkin patch, and even holding a small, white pumpkin in her hands as the photo was snapped.

Ana’s look for the impromptu photo shoot had her fans going absolutely wild. The bombshell was sporting the Milky Way set from her brand, noting in the caption that the limited edition pieces were selling out rather quickly. While the note may have sent some people straight to the website to place their orders, others remained on the photo, captivated by the stunner’s eye-popping display.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in the formfitting workout gear that did nothing but favors for her incredible body. The set consisted of a tight white sports bra adorned with a white-and-black starry print for an out-of-this-world design. The top clung tight to her voluptuous assets and cut off right around her ribcage to flash a peek at her chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedicated workout schedule. Its daringly low-cut neckline left her decolletage completely bare, while also exposing an eyeful of cleavage to add a hint of sexiness to the look.

On her lower half, the social media sensation rocked a pair of matching leggings that accentuated her curvaceousness in all of the right ways. The fitness gear clung tight to her famous booty and toned legs, while the high-rise style of Ana’s pants brought even more attention to her toned midsection — though it hardly needed any help in that department.

As an extra layer, the brunette beauty sported a cropped, rust-colored jacket that she wore completely open, exposing her taut midsection underneath. She also had a black leather backpack slung over her shoulder to carry her belongings for the excursion. Ana styled her long, dark hair in a half-up, half-down style, and sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and peachy eye shadow that made her features pop.

It wasn’t long before the newest addition to the Instagram model’s feed began getting some love from her fans. At the time of this writing, the sizzling snap has accumulated more than 19,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments, not only for the new pieces in her clothing line, but also for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“I LOVE THIS SET AND YOU,” one fan wrote, while another said that Ana looked “absolutely gorgeous” in the photo.

“Obsessed,” commented a third.

Just last week, Ana shared a look at another set from the limited edition Cheri Fit line. The two-piece set was of the same galaxy-print design, though the colors were inverted to resemble the night sky, and her fans loved the look just as much as today’s.