Kathy Hilton Reacts After Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Claims The Family Is No Longer Feuding

Has the Hilton family truly made amends with the Richards family?

Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, revealed to Inman that he and Rick Hilton were good and suggested that the two family have “made up” and been good for a solid year. However, Kathy Hilton seemingly denied the supposed family peace by “liking” a shady comment on Instagram that suggested she and her other sister, Kim Richards, were still at odds with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

“Now the truth why [Kim Richards] and [Kathy Hilton] are not so chummy with [Kyle Richards],” the comment read, according to an October 14 report from All About the Tea.

Although Kathy didn’t actually share a message, the fan who wrote the post later commented that her “like” appeared to be confirmation that she agreed with his sentiments.

During his interview with Inman, Mauricio admitted that he and the Hilton family were in a very real fight “for a while” but insisted things are currently fantastic between them. As he explained, his family and Rick’s family allowed time to heal their wounds before reuniting ahead of the holidays in 2018.

“Eventually when you put family together for different events — Christmas, Thanksgiving, a birthday party — time eventually heals it. And I think that’s what happened with us. And thank God,” he said.

Earlier this year, after Kyle and Kathy attended a number of red carpet events with one another, rumors began swirling in regard to Kathy potentially joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ upcoming 10th season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathy faced rumors of a spot on Season 10 after Andy Cohen shared a photo of the two of them at Mr. Chow on his Instagram page. However, when asked about the reports during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Kathy made it clear that she would not be replacing Lisa Vanderpump, who had quit the show weeks prior.

Although Kathy seemingly denied that she would be brought in to replace Lisa, she did tell the magazine that she was working on two “really exciting projects.”

Andy also spoke about the ongoing rumors linking Kathy, as well as others, to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and did so on his podcast series, Andy Cohen Live, by stating that “no one will ever replace” Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 began filming in August and is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.