‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle Yells At Lola

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 15 brings an argument between Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) while Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) also trade barbs. Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) worries about Connor (Judah Mackey), and several people urge Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to run for office.

Things weren’t peachy for newlyweds Lola and Kyle. In fact, Kyle got downright angry when he asked Lola about Theo (Tyler Johnson). Lola admitted that Theo passed out in his kitchen, and Kyle claimed Theo manipulated her. Lola got mad that her husband felt she was that naive. Lola wondered of Kyle trusts her, and Kyle yelled at Lola to stay away from Theo.

Before that, the couple enjoyed looking at pictures of baby Mateo, Lola’s new nephew. They did an app to see what their own child would look like, and then they decided to wait a long while before having children. Unfortunately for them, The Inquisitr reported that life might have other plans as Lola suspects she’s pregnant later this week.

Meanwhile, Phyllis pulled out all the stops to track down Cane (Daniel Goddard) with no success. She and Sharon traded barbs over Adam (Mark Grossman). While Sharon insisted Adam leaving Genoa City did not affect her, Phyllis kept pushing Sharon’s buttons, and she let Sharon know that she’d seen Adam recently.

At Nick’s, he and Chelsea discussed Connor’s claim he accidentally broke the lamp. Summer (Hunter King) showed up and reassured Chelsea about things. Later, Chelsea got a call that Connor got in a fight at school, and she called Nick for help. The call interrupted a big push from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Devon (Bryton James) to try to get Nick to run for a seat on the city council. Nick said no.

At home, Connor yelled at Nick that he wanted Adam. A frantic Chelsea tried to call Adam, but he ignored Chelsea’s call. Instead, Adam asked Riza (Tina Casciani) to get him back into the action in Vegas since he had nothing for him in Genoa City.

Devon (Bryton James) told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) about how Tucker (William Russ) just left without instructions for his company. She listened, but then Elena provided Devon with a pleasant surprise. Elena took Devon to a suite at the Grand Phoenix, and later she revealed a recording of the jazz festival that Devon missed. He kissed Elena, and they enjoyed their time together.

Finally, Theo found Summer, but she wasn’t too receptive to his advances. He promised to change, but Summer told Theo she didn’t want to change him. Even so, Theo pledged to Summer he’d try to step up and be the type of man she deserves despite having to fight for everything he has along the way.