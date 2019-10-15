Joe Biden Trailing Elizabeth Warren By Double Digits Leading Up To Democratic Debate, New Poll Finds

The new poll shows Warren in first place and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in second

The latest polling data is in, and things are looking better and better for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, which means things might be looking a little less promising for former Vice President Joe Biden in the still-crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for a shot to oust President Donald Trump in 2020.

According to a new George Washington University poll, released Tuesday morning — the same day of the fourth Democratic Party primary debate — the Massachusetts lawmaker has a double digit lead in the poll over Biden, who has been the party’s primary front-runner since he entered the race. This new data could mean that the former vice president is loosing his grip on his front-runner status.

The poll shows Warren in first place, polling with 28 percent of support, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently scaled back his campaign after suffering a heart attack, in second place with 21 percent of support, and Biden in third place with 18 percent of support from polled voters. That gives Warren exactly a 10 point lead over the former vice president.

While not all polls show Warren in first place, the Tuesday poll represents a recent trend that shows support for Warren increasing. The poll also comes as Trump continues to attack Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, over his claims that Hunter acted inappropriately in his dealings with foreign companies. The president has publicly called on both Ukraine and China to investigate the younger Biden, and a July phone call he had with the Ukrainian president is the current subject of a House impeachment inquiry.

Hunter appeared in an ABC News interview on Tuesday, just ahead of his father’s debate — hosted by CNN and The New York Times— Tuesday evening. The 49-year-old son of the former vice president defended his economic dealings in foreign countries, though admitted that he made a “misstep” in not foreseeing the implications of his dealings and his father’s career in politics.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That’s where I made the mistake,” Hunter said. “So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

Hunter has insisted that, despite the president’s attacks against him and his father, he did not act illegally or incorrectly in his dealings with foreign nations. Should his father be elected to the nation’s highest office, Hunter said that he would not have any business dealings in foreign nations.

As The Inquisitr reported on M0nday, Warren also surged in a Reuters poll that showed the Massachusetts senator in the lead against her political rivals, though most notably that poll showed a significant drop for Sanders among three of the first four states that will cast their primary ballots next year. In that poll, the Vermont Sen. dropped to fourth place in Iowa and a “distant third” in New Hampshire and South Carolina.