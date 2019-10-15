Australian Model Madi Edwards Is A Vision In Silky Pink Dress

Earlier today, Madi Edwards delighted fans with a gorgeous new social media update.

The Australian-born beauty is wildly popular on social media and her following of over 696,000 on Instagram proves it. Madi regularly takes to her page to floor fans in some of the sexiest outfits, including bikinis, dresses, lingerie, and just about anything else that shows some major flesh. In her most recent double-photo post that she shared for fans, Madi absolutely sizzled.

In the first photo in the series of two, Madi posed just outside a white building with a bubblegum pink door. She looked straight into the camera for the photo op, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled while accessorizing the outfit with a pair of dangly earrings. The model showed off her stunning features as she rocked a face full of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

The smokeshow had her flawless figure on full display while donning a silky pink dress that flowed all the way to the ground. The gorgeous outfit had orange flowers printed all over it and Madi looked nothing short of amazing. The second photo in the series offered fans a more up-close and personal view of the model and it’s just as sexy as the first photo.

Since the images went live on her page, Madi’s fans have shown their appreciation for the update. So far, the post has racked up over 6,000 likes and well over 50-plus comments. While some fans commented on the post to rave over Madi’s amazing figure, countless others simply gushed over how beautiful she is. A few more had no words and commented using flame and heart emoji instead.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” one fan commented with a heart emoji.

“Wow dying for you,” another wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“You kinda look like Jennifer Lawrence here,” chimed in a third social media user.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Madi slipped into something even sexier while posing with a pal. In the snapshot, Madi tagged her friend, Annalise, who she called her “person.” The two could be seen sitting with their feet dangling in a pool on a rooftop building that overlooked the skyline. Madi appeared on the left hand side of the image, rocking a neon thong bikini that exposed her backside to the camera. The bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while raising a glass of wine in her right hand. Annalise looked just as sexy while clad in a striped bikini.

Fans can keep up with Madi and all of her sexy posts by giving her a follow on Instagram.