Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Little Beer Maid Dress At Oktoberfest

Hilde Osland has been on the move. The Norwegian-Australian model and social media sensation does offer a bit of a globe-trotting feel on her Instagram, although recent updates have mostly seen the blonde on Australian beaches. It looks like this bombshell has left the shores, though. The star took to her Instagram stories to repost an image shared by beau James Lewis Foster, with the two appearing to have attended Oktoberfest — yes, Hilde is in an urban setting.

The photo showed Hilde fully dressed for a festival that revolves around beer. Hilde was seen channeling the beer event’s vibe by virtue of a cute beer maid outfit, although a low-cut neckline allowed the star’s famous assets to make somewhat of an appearance. Hilde’s dress was blue and white, with the former color appearing to take on denim fabrics. It was fun, girlie, and definitely showcasing that Hilde can rock the beer maid look. The dress boasted cap sleeves and a thigh-skimming length, with frilly and duo-toned layers keeping things traditional. Hilde was also seen with a bucket bag in tan colors, plus an empty beer glass in one hand — James appeared to be holding a full one.

The model smiled for her photo, with the snap appearing to deliver the natural beauty that Hilde is so adored for.

Fans keeping tabs on Hilde mostly do so by following the star’s Instagram — and not James’ account. That said, the star does pop up on her man’s feed from time to time.

Hilde appears to have risen as one of Instagram’s models for more than just her super-fit body and sensational curves. The star is one of the few faces on the platform to harness a cherub-like vibe, with fans appearing to adore that even the raciest of lingerie or bikini updates still harness the girlie charm from Hilde. The star is now as much loved for her luscious blond locks and angelic features as she is her killer bikini body, although there’s no denying that photos flashing the flesh prove the most popular.

As to earning her cash, Hilde seems to net an income via influencing. The star frequently name-drops affordable clothing brands as she models stunning apparel, with the looks varying from swimwear to athleisurewear. All seem to have a knack for flaunting the blonde’s stunning figure.

Hilde seems to be super-fit, although her photos mostly opt out of showing how she maintains her physique. The star recently made headlines for a sizzling crochet bikini. Fans wishing to see what Hilde rocks next should follow her Instagram account.