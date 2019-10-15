Bombshell Fitness Coach Kelsey Wells Shows Off Insanely Toned Abs In Fuschia Sports Bra And Leggings

Kelsey Wells, a fitness trainer with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, has added yet another dose of fitspiration to the platform with her new workout video.

In the clip, Kelsey is rocking a fuschia and dark purple sports bra and leggings combo, which shows off her incredibly toned midsection. The workout pants also do a great job of accentuating all the gains that Kelsey has earned thanks to her commitment to exercise, as they appear to cling to every chiseled muscle on her legs.

Unlike some of her previous videos that focused on High-Intensity Interval Training, in this one Kelsey is sharing tips about her post-workout routine. She goes through a series of stretches and talks about the importance of cooling down in the caption.

“Cooldowns are so underestimated but are an important part of training longevity. SHOW YOUR BODY SOME LOVE!” she wrote.

She also advised that anyone doing the routine should hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds after their next upper body session.

The video has accumulated close to 60,000 views since it was posted. In the comments, fans shared their appreciation for Kelsey’s advice and demonstration.

“Love this set!!!” one fan wrote.

“In love with your page and results,” another admirer added. “Getting inspiration to keep going.”

“Helped me get back into working out,” a third follower commented.

More than a few fans asked Kelsey about her activewear, but she did not reveal where she’d got them neither in the caption nor the comments section.

This isn’t the first time that Kelsey has advocated the importance of rest and recovery after exercise. As The Inquisitr reported, she previously opened up about the topic in a post from a week ago in which she shared a photo from a recent vacation.

“Caring for our mental and emotional health and wellbeing is JUST as important as caring for our physical bodies,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has close to 60,000 likes and almost 350 comments as of writing.

Although her Instagram photos and videos make it seem like she has been a fitness junkie her entire life, that isn’t the case. In an interview with Triple White, she opened up about the fact that she’d never been a very active person until the birth of her first child. She started working out to help treat her post-natal anxiety and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I started working out at home and it was incredible to discover that within a couple of weeks, there was a shift,” she said. “Fitness isn’t about your look, it’s about your health.”