Jessa Duggar Shares Precious New Snap Of Three Kids Ahead Of ‘Counting On’ Season Premiere

Jessa Duggar shared a sweet snap of all three of her precious children, Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy, ahead of the season premiere of Counting On, which debuts tonight, October 15. The stunning shot, which Jessa shared as a way to promote new episodes of the series, features the toddlers and infant seated on the grass, both boys surrounding their sister.

Dark-haired Spurgeon, the oldest of Jessa and husband Ben Seewald’s children at 3-years-old, sits on the left, wearing a cranberry-colored t-shirt, gray shorts, and bare feet. To the far right of Spurgeon is his 2-year-old blond brother Henry, who is dressed in a gray t-shirt and denim shorts. In the center is infant Ivy Jane, who is almost 5-months-old. Ivy is adorable in a leopard print top, black leggings, and a cranberry-colored headband.

While Jessa did not give any updates regarding her brood, she did tell her fans to watch the new season of the family’s TLC show in the photo’s caption.

Season 10 of Counting On will likely be one of the most dramatic the family has experienced thus far.

The clan, whose close-knit family continues to be splintered as the children of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar grow up and move out of their family home to create new lives of their own, will deal with several traumatic events and will experience many ups and downs both as a group and individually.

The trailer for the new season shows the family’s shared heartbreak over the loss of their beloved grandmother Mary Duggar, who passed away in June of this year. The season will also feature six separate Duggar family pregnancies including Jessa’s with Ivy, Josiah Duggar’s wife Lauren, Joseph’s wife Kendra, Josh’s wife Anna and Joy-Anna Duggar. Also announcing a pregnancy this season is John-David’s wife Abbie.

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s journey to California with their infant daughter Felicity will also be featured. The couple moved earlier this year so Jeremy could pursue a master’s degree.



Jinger will also tear up as she sits with her mother, Michelle Duggar, in an interview segment, as a producer asks if there was any conflict between the two women after Jinger decided to begin wearing pants. For many years, the Duggar family enforced a dresses-only rule in their household for modesty purposes, claiming that clothing that hugged the figure would distract from the person and cause unwanted feelings of attraction between their daughters and any potential suitors.

The heartbreaking miscarriage of Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth’s second child will also reportedly be featured this season.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Joy-Anna was struggling as she trekked through the snow-covered Rocky Mountains with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and a few of her brothers on an elk-hunting expedition. While she is an avid outdoorswoman, Joy admitted to having difficulties as she tried to keep up with the men in her family.

Counting On debuts its 10th season tonight on TLC.