‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Flashes Her Famous Curves In Racy White Bikini On Instagram

Kindly Myers has become one of Instagram’s bikini queens. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” is a favorite among fans online and looks stunning in every picture that she posts, including Tuesday’s all-new, white-hot bikini snap.

In the photo, Kindly didn’t rock a tiny floral bikini but opted for a classic-looking, white two-piece that left little to the imagination as the model sat on a large white platform with her legs spread and one arm back to hold her weight.

Kindly’s more than ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs were on full display in the shot, as were her long, lean legs. Myers wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Kindly also sported a full face of makeup for the racy photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also wore a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks, and added a light pink color on her lips to complete the glamorous style.

Kindly’s over 1.7 million Instagram followers were worked up into a frenzy over the sexy bikini shot and showed their appreciation for the post by giving it over 1,400 likes in just the first 10 minutes after it was posted.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one of Kindly’s social media users wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Oh yes! Perfection,” another adoring fan stated.

“Those legs!” a third comment read.

“My all time favorite girl,” another fan remarked.

Kindly has been a social media sensation for quite some time. The model has seemingly captured her fans attention and refuses to let go. However, those who don’t know much about Myers may be surprised by her background.

Loading...

The bikini queen is actually a former United States Army soldier who worked as a logistical specialist during her service. She later went on to serve four years in the National Guard. During a 2015 interview with Kandy Today, Kindly claimed that she had a hidden talent of blowing fire.

Myers also says that while bigger cities like Las Vegas are fun to visit, she prefers her current hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, and would rather rock a pair of jeans and cowboy boots instead of a tight dress and high heels.

Fans looking to see more of Kindly Myers can follow the stunning model on her Instagram account, which she frequently updates for her fans.