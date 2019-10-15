Australian Hottie Tammy Hembrow Smoulders In Two-Piece Workout Ensemble

Yesterday, Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to do what she does best — flaunt her killer figure.

The Australia-born beauty is no stranger to showing off the body that helped make her famous on social media and she regularly floods her page with NSFW outfits. While the bikini always seems to be her outfit of choice, Tammy also looks insanely sexy in just about anything else that she puts on her body, including workout-chic outfits and crop tops. Currently, the blond bombshell has an impressive following of over 10 million on Instagram and that number continues to climb each and every week.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the model strikes a pose on a grassy area just in front of a beach. In the caption of the shot, Tammy explains to fans that she is promoting the brand Women’s Best by rocking an outfit from their new line. In the photograph, Tammy wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail as she playfully grabs at her hair with one hand. Per usual, the mother of two rocks a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Tammy’s amazing figure is definitely the focal point of the shot as she is clad in a red two-piece workout ensemble that features a long-sleeve crop top and matching pants, showing off her sculpted abs. The social media star completes the look with a pair of white sneakers.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned Tammy a ton of attention from her followers already, racking up over 172,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

Some of Tammy’s fans commented on the shot to rave over her flawless figure while countless others simply dropped a line to let Tammy know she’s gorgeous. A few more had no words and opted to comment using emoji.

“Omg you are so pretty,” one fan raved with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Looking so good in that outfit boo,” another social media user wrote.

“Look how perfect you are,” one more follower gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Tammy took to social media to share another stunning shot — this time in collaboration with a supplement company. In the gorgeous photo post, Tammy’s toned and tanned body took center stage while she rocked a bubble gum pink bra and matching booty shorts. Like most of her photos do, this one racked up a ton of attention from fans with over 170,000 likes and 800-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Tammy by giving her a follow on Instagram.