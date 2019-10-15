Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram With ‘Friends’ Cast Reunion Selfie

The actress finally breaks her social media silence.

Jennifer Aniston has finally broken her social media silence. The Emmy-winning actress joined Instagram, and she arrived on the photo-sharing app by sharing a selfie from a recent dinner reunion with her Friends co-stars.

In the photo, Aniston, 50, poses with pals Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry after they all met up for a dinner date at Cox’s house. The Friends star captioned the pic by noting that her co-stars are all now “friends” on Instagram, too.

Well, almost all of them. Us Weekly notes that Aniston already follows Kudrow, Cox, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer on the social media app. Her surprising arrival on Instagram now leaves Perry as the only main Friends cast member who does not have an Instagram account.

It’s no surprise that Aniston amassed nearly 200,000 followers within an hour of joining Instagram. As of this writing, she follows about 80 accounts, including her Friends family. Aniston follows A-listers Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, and even her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Famous pals like Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler, and Sara Foster all immediately welcomed Aniston to Instagram, with Foster joking that Aniston ignored her suggestion to post a racy pic as her introduction to the site.

Aniston has long talked about her reasons for not being on social media. But earlier this week, The Morning Show star seemed to hint that she was reconsidering her stance as she alluded to Entertainment Tonight that social media is not going away. The star also acknowledged that social media allows celebrities to speak their own truth with no middleman.

“It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away. … You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.”

Aniston previously told People she felt it would be stressful to have a personal Instagram account. In fact, when the actress was charged with a one-day takeover of beauty company Living Proof’s Instagram account, she didn’t like it at all.

“I was so stressed out, sweating bullets,” Aniston told People. “It was too much pressure. For these Kardashians, it’s a career!”

Loading...

Aniston also lamented over the fact that kids today are too engrossed in their iPhones and iPads as they communicate on social media and aren’t “speaking to each other anymore.”

“Seeing kids on their [phones] all the time, it makes me sad,” she said.

In 2016, Aniston admitted she hated social media and said she preferred to keep her private moments to herself. In an interview with The Insider With Yahoo, she also made it clear she would never be caught standing in a bathing suit in front of a mirror, taking a picture, and then posting it. So it sounds like the swimsuit mirror selfies are out.

In the past, Aiston has addressed her fans in interviews and in essays for publications like The Huffington Post. Now, fans will get updates on her directly via her Instagram page.