Bikini Model Alexa Collins Shows Some Skin In Skimpy Little Pink Two-Piece On Instagram

Alexa Collins basically lives in a bikini, and her fans have become totally obsessed with her skimpy swimwear looks. This week was much of the same for the model, who rocked a vivid two-piece in her latest Instagram update.

In the sexy snapshot, Alexa is seen sporting a neon pink bikini that flaunted her abundant cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. The model is seen wrapping her arms around herself as she relaxes in a stunning tropical location.

Collins sits on a hammock as a gorgeous blue sky with white puffy clouds and tall palm trees can be seen in the background of the photo. A white sand beach is also visible, as Alexa reveals she’s in the Bahamas.

Alexa’s blond hair is soaking wet and parted to the side. The golden strands fall over her shoulders as she gives a sultry stare to the camera. The model accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a watch on her wrist.

Collins also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Alexa’s over 600,000 followers went wild for the bikini photo, clicking the like button nearly 2,000 times in the first hour after the photo went live.

“Stunning beauty,” one of Collins’ social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You are so gorgeous,” another loyal fan stated.

“You’re a very gorgeous lady Alexa,” one admirer gushed.

“You hottie!” a fourth comment read.

However, Alexa’s modeling photos span far past social media. Last year, it was reported that Collins was chosen to be the first “SwimIssue Angel” after making waves at Miami SwimWeek.

“SwimIssue will operate in much the same way as Sports Illustrated or Victoria’s Secret works — by cherry picking a small selection of elite models that become the faces of the company and who make up the swim brand’s core family. The brand is set to become an iconic franchise spanning fashion, social media, brand activations, TV and even movies,” according to HuffPost.

However, SwimIssue isn’t set to be a Sports Illustrated knockoff. Instead, the brand will focus on its TV series and Instagram presence as it sells bathing suits from some of the most popular designers.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Alex Collins by following the model on her Instagram account.