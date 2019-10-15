Cindy Kimberly Turns Heads In High-Waisted Denim & Minuscule White Crop Top

Cindy Kimberly is setting fire to social media with her most recent share.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, Kimberly’s fame skyrocketed a few years ago after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on his Instagram page and asked fans who she was. This, of course, was before he was married to model Hailey Baldwin. However, needless to say, it definitely put Cindy on the map. Now, the model boasts a following of over 5.8 million and that figure continues to climb by the day.

In the most recent post that was shared with her loyal fans, Kimberly sizzles in two side-by-side shots. In the photo on the left, Cindy looks off into the distance, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. She wears a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. The model puts her amazing figure on display in a pair of high-waisted light wash jeans and a tiny white crop top.

For the photo op, Cindy’s taut tummy takes center stage while she completes the look with a snakeskin purse slung over her shoulder. In the image on the right, the model is clad in the same outfit and strikes a slightly different pose. Since her post went live, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 390,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Cindy know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few others took time to comment on her pricey Givenchy bag.

“Your hair looks PERFECT in this,” one follower commented on the photo.

“I don’t know a better woman,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Look at this angel, you are literally stunning,” another wrote with a series of emoji tied to the end.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model was in Paris, where she shared a number of posts with her loyal fans. In one of the photos that was shared on her page, Kimberly posed at the top of a staircase on her knees. Her gorgeous figure was on display in a tight-fitting floral bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The bombshell completed the sultry look with a pair of blush-pink heels and wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail. In the other images in the series, Cindy wore the same exact outfit but posed a little bit differently.

Not surprisingly, that social media share garnered over 410,000 likes.