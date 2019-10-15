‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Admits She Never Thought She Would Marry Patrick Meagher

Stassi Schroeder addressed toxic relationships on her podcast.

Stassi Schroeder opened up about the toxic relationship she endured with Patrick Meagher years ago during an episode of her podcast Straight Up with Stassi days ago.

While chatting with her guest, Danny Pellegrino, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed that she seems to have a lot in common with actress Mandy Moore, who has spoken about a failed relationship in a number of recent interviews.

“It just reminded me of me and my ex-boyfriend, Patrick,” Schroeder explained to listeners. “Everything she said in interviews, I related to so hard. I knew I wasn’t going to marry him.”

According to Schroeder, she never saw a future with Meagher. When it came to the health of their relationship, she said they argued constantly and could never get through an entire day without fighting with one another.

“I didn’t realize there was more out there,” she stated.

Schroeder and Meagher began dating ahead of the third season of Vanderpump Rules, but it wasn’t until Season 6 when Meagher made his first appearance on the Bravo TV reality series.

According to Stassi, who split from Meagher in August 2017 after four years of on and off dating, she had fun spending time as a single woman before linking up with her now-fiance, Beau Clark, who proposed to her in July after about a year and a half of dating.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her final split from Meagher during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in December 2017.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up, but this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup,” she explained.

According to Schroeder, she and Meagher tried hard to make their relationship with one another work, but it just wouldn’t happen. That said, she applauded her former boyfriend for being wonderful, handsome, charming, and witty and said that she did enjoy hanging out with him.

During Meagher’s time on Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder’s co-stars made it clear that they weren’t fans of the couple’s relationship, especially after seeing that Schroeder didn’t seem to be herself when Meagher was around. Meagher also got on the bad side of Lisa Vanderpump after commenting on her backside after their initial meeting.

Schroeder, Clark, and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year in Vanderpump Rules Season 8.