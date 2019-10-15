Julianne Hough Stuns In Low-Cut, Black Top In First Post Since Announcing Deaths Of Her Two Beloved Dogs

Following an incredibly tragic event in her life, Julianne Hough seems to be trying to keep her head held high.

Just days after announcing the deaths of her two beloved dogs, Hough stepped back into the spotlight by attending Girl Up Campaign’s 2nd annual Girl Hero Awards. The blond-haired beauty shared a number of photos from the celebrity-packed event, and she appeared to be having a blast while mingling with friends. To ring in the occasion, Hough shared four new photos with fans on her page.

In the first photo in the series, Hough is all smiles as she poses with three famous pals. Julianne appears to the far left of the shot, wearing her short, blond locks down and slightly waved as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The America’s Got Talent judge has her amazing figure on full display in a low-cut, black top and a pair of matching pants. Next to Hough stands model Cara Delevingne, who rocks a denim jumpsuit that features little cutouts all over.

Actress Kate Hudson also appears in the image and is all smiles in a silky green dress. And last but not least is Jameela Jamil, who also looks gorgeous in a black-and-white ensemble. In the next photo in the series, Hough poses against a step and repeat, showing off her sexy outfit to fans. The third image is an up close and personal one, giving fans a good look at the dancer’s makeup. In the last photo in the deck, Hough breaks out into a dance while clad in heels.

Since the post went live for her legion of fans, it’s earned the blond beauty a ton of attention with over 93,000 likes and well over 230 comments. Many fans took to the post to let Hough know she looked stunning while countless others commented to let her know they were still thinking about her.

“You are looking good. Hope you are feeling just a little better. Love you,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful picture GirlHero,” another social media user wrote.

“U look stunning as always babe!” one more follower raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Julianne announced the tragic passing of her two beloved dogs — Lexi and Harley. Hough shared a few photos of herself and the dogs together along with a lengthy caption to express her love for them. Julianne did not reveal how the dogs died, but they passed on the same day, causing many fans to believe it was some sort of tragic accident.