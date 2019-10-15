Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2020 Nominees Include Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Soundgarden & More

An official announcement for the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 has been made and includes a diverse and dynamic group of artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, and Soundgarden, as well as other classic singers and musicians who have historically made a huge impact on the music world.

The list of 2020 nominees includes the following artists: Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Kahn, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T Rex, and Thin Lizzy.

Fans can vote for their favorites once a day through January 10, 2020, and will able to pick up to 5 nominees per ballot. The top five artists will comprise a fan ballot that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees. Fans can also cast a ballot in the official fan vote by searching “Rock Hall fan vote” or the word “vote” with any nominee name on Google to cast a ballot reported the official website for the ceremony.

The Class of 2020 nominees includes 9 artists on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Motorhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy. It is important to note that several of the nominations are posthumous or include bands in which a member has passed away.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the 2019 induction ceremony was flooded with music royalty including those who stepped up to honor inductees The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

During last years’ ceremony, Harry Styles presented for Stevie Nicks, who was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac. Brian May of Queen inducted British rockers, Def Leppard and Janelle Monáe honored legendary pop and soul singer Janet Jackson.

Loading...

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails presented new wave legends The Cure. David Byrne inducted alternative icons Radiohead. John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran presented their music heroes, art-rockers Roxy Music, and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles inducted the legendary ’60s rock group The Zombies.

It is only after formal announcements are made of who will be honored with the year’s induction will be the names of those who will present for those musicians, generally artists whose own musical journey has been directly impacted by the honorees work.

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020. It will be preceded by Induction Week with celebratory events and the opening of the 2020 Inductee exhibit.