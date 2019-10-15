Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2020 Nominees Include Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Soundgarden, & More

The nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 have been officially announced, and the list includes a diverse and dynamic group of artists. Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, and Soundgarden are just a few of the eclectic 2020 Hall of Fame nominees who have all made a significant impact on the music world.

Fans can vote for their favorites once a day through January 10, 2020, and are able to pick up to 5 nominees per ballot. The top five artists will then make up a fans’ ballot that will be counted along with the other votes to choose the 2020 inductees. Fans can cast a ballot in the official fan vote by searching “Rock Hall fan vote” or the word “vote” with any nominee name on Google.

The Class of 2020 nominees includes nine artists on the ballot for the first time. Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Motorhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy are all first-time nominees. It is also interesting to note that several of the nominations are posthumous or include bands in which a member has passed away.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the 2019 induction ceremony was flooded with music royalty. The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies were all added to the Hall of Fame last year, in a ceremony that brought out numerous celebrities to introduce the inductees.

During last year’s ceremony, Harry Styles presented for Stevie Nicks, who was already a part of the Hall of Fame, having been given a spot in 1998 with her band, Fleetwood Mac. Brian May of Queen honored British rockers Def Leppard, and Janelle Monáe spoke about legendary pop and soul singer Janet Jackson.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails talked about new wave legends The Cure, while David Byrne inducted alternative icons Radiohead. John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran presented their music heroes, art-rockers Roxy Music, and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles introduced the legendary ’60s rock group The Zombies.

Presenters for the artists are only selected after the top five inductees are chosen. Typically, those who have had their own musical journey greatly impacted by the inductee are tapped to present the award.

The full list of the 2020 performer nominees includes Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Kahn, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy.

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020. It will be preceded by Induction Week, an entire week’s worth of celebratory events that sees the opening of the 2020 inductee exhibit.