Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Ripped Jeans & Tiny Crop Top

Hilde Osland slipped out of her bikini and into a pair of skintight jeans for her latest Instagram snap, which her over 1.4 millions followers immediately began to drool over.

In the racy photo, Hilde posed with her back to the camera as she stood out on a balcony and looked over a stunning view while visiting Australia. The Norwegian model looked like a total knockout as she wore a skimpy ensemble that consisted of ripped up jeans and a skimpy crop top.

Hilde appeared to go naked under the jeans, which had holes in the booty area to show off some serious skin. Her curvy hips and tiny little waist were on full display in the photo, which gained nearly 7,000 likes and over 150 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was posted.

The model paired the tattered denim with a tiny red crop top that boasted white trim and thin spaghetti straps. Her bronzed body was accentuated in the post, as she hid most of her face from the camera.

Hilde’s long, platinum blond hair was pulled back into two thick braids, and she left a few strands out to frame her face. She accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

“The man that has your heart is the luckiest man alive,” one of Hilde’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“That is just so beautiful! Top to bottom the whole combination,” another adoring fan stated.

“Awesome picture. Your hair looks great and I love the jeans,” complimented a third follower. a

“It’s you that makes this view so amazing,” a fourth admirer wrote, referencing the gorgeous view that Hilde was looking at in the photo.

As some of the model’s hardcore fans may already know, Hilde is more than just a pretty face. She is also a very talented singer who appeared in the Disney show As the Bell Rings back in 2009.

Just two years later she tried out for the singing competition series, Idol Norway, and she made it to the top 40 contestants by impressing the judges with her vocal chops before being eliminated, per Answers Africa.

In addition to her singing talent and stunning good looks, she’s also a brainy blonde. The model currently holds a degree in accounting, making her even more impressive to her loyal followers.

Fans can see more of Hilde’s stunning photos by following her on Instagram, which she updates on a daily basis.