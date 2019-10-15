Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Ripped Jeans & Tiny Crop Top

Hilde Osland slipped out of her bikini and into a pair of skintight jeans for her latest Instagram snap, which her over 1.4 millions followers immediately began to drool over.

In the racy photo, Hilde poses with her back to the camera as she stands out on a balcony and looks over a stunning view while visiting Australia. The Norwegian model looks like a total knockout as she wears a skimpy ensemble that consists of ripped up jeans and a skimpy crop top.

Hilde appears to go naked under the jeans, which are ripped up and down the booty area to show off some serious skin. Osland’s curvy hips as well as her tiny little waist are on full display in the photo, which gained nearly 7,000 likes and over 150 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was posted.

The model paired the tattered denim with a tiny red crop top that boasted white trim and thin spaghetti straps. Her bronzed body was accentuated in the post, as she hid most of her face from the camera.

Hilde’s long, platinum blonde hair was pulled back into two thick braids, as she left a few strands out to frame her face. Osland also accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

“The man that has your heart is the luckiest man alive,” one of Hilde’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“That is just so beautiful! Top to bottom the whole combination,” another adoring fan stated.

“Awesome picture. Your hair looks great and I love the jeans,” another follower complimented.

“It’s you that makes this view so amazing,” one admirer wrote, referencing the gorgeous view that Osland is looking at in the photo.

As some of Hilde’s hardcore fans may already know, the model is more than just a pretty face. She is also a very talented singer who appeared in the Disney show As the Bell Rings back in 2009.

Just two years later she tried out for the singing competition series, Idol Norway, and she made it through to find herself in the top 40 contestants by impressing the judges with her vocal chops before being eliminated, per Answers Africa.

In addition to her singing talent and stunning good looks, she’s also a brainy blonde. The model currently holds a degree in accounting, making her even more impressive to her loyal followers.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hilde Osland’s stunning photos by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates on a daily basis.