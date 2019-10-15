Nicole Scherzinger Flexes Her Derriere In Tight Workout Pants & Bra In Triple-Photo Update

Another day, another sexy series of shots for Nicole Scherzinger.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, Scherzinger has one of the best bodies in Hollywood, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it on social media. The 41-year-old is currently busy with a number of projects, including her stint on the hit show The Masked Singer. But despite her jam-packed schedule, Nicole still makes time to work out, and luckily for fans, she shares photos and videos from her sweat sessions from time to time.

In the most recent post that was shared with her 4 million-plus fans, Scherzinger gets sexy in a workout-chic outfit. In the first image in the series of three, the singer appears in a gym where she shows off her skill set to fans. The black-haired beauty poses in profile in the first shot, putting one leg up on a blue workout box and placing the other firmly on the ground. She puts one arm at her side and the other in the air while showing off her amazing figure to fans.

Along with a tight, pink sports bra, Nicole rocks a pair of equally tight pants that fit her like a glove and show off her toned derriere. She appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the photos while wearing her hair slicked back in a top knot. She completes her gym-chic look with a pair of black Nike sneakers. In the next shot in the series, Nicole squats against a wall, and once again, her sweaty and sculpted figure is on full display.

In the last photo in the series, Nicole does some exercises on a workout mat and looks like a fitness pro. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s garnered the songstress a ton of attention already, racking up over 36,000 likes and well over 230 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Nicole know she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing body.

“Slender as a cypress, beautiful as a Princess,” one follower commented.

“You have been in the game and been so humble I love it,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Thank you for always being my biggest inspiration,” one more fan raved with a series of emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Scherzinger shared another shot of her workout in Jakarta. In the stunning snapshot, the 41-year-old posed front and center while surrounded by a few other fitness enthusiasts. Once again, she rocked a pink sports bra and black leggings while she showed off her flexibility. That post racked up over 44,000 likes.