Kelly Ripa Works Her Legs With A Thigh Master While Wearing A White T-Shirt

Kelly Ripa may finally be revealing her secret to those killer legs she’s got. The talk show host posted a new video on her Instagram story on Tuesday that showed her and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, as they worked their legs with a Thigh Master.

In the clip, Kelly and Ryan sat on a sofa in what appears to be Kelly’s dressing room at Live with Kelly and Ryan, working their thighs with the product, which was made famous in the 1990s by actress Suzanne Somers.

“A lot of people ask us how we get ready for the show. How we prepare. This is a glimpse of it,” Ryan said into the camera.

“We got Thigh Masters, because we’re tired of our thighs rubbing together,” Kelly chimed in.

In the video, Kelly wore a white t-shirt that read “Rock & Roll” on the front, paired with a long, pink and red floral maxi skirt that covered up her gams.

She had her long, blond hair parted down the center and pulled back into a low ponytail behind her head. She also donned a full face of makeup. Kelly’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a natural lip.

Ryan wore black sweatpants, a plain black t-shirt, and a black and white zipped hoodie over top.

Kelly’s Thigh Master post came just hours after she stunned fans with an epic throwback photo of herself with husband Mark Consuelos from when they both looked like “babies,” according to the talk show host.

The couple met back in 1995 and eloped together just one year later. They’ve been married for 25 years and are still going strong as they continue to post flirty social media posts and seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

People reports that Kelly and Mark share three children together — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. They’ve recently documented the process of becoming empty-nesters as both Michael and Lola now live in New York City, where they both attend college, leaving only Joaquin at home with his famous parents.

Loading...

Kelly keeps busy with her daytime talk show gig, while Mark is one of the hottest dads on the CW hit series, Riverdale, where he plays villain and resident smokeshow, Hiram Lodge.

Fans cans see more of Kelly and Mark by following the couple on their social media accounts.

Fans who would like to see more backstage antics from Kelly and her co-host Ryan can follow their show’s Instagram.