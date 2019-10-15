Osmond Brothers Officially Retire From Performing After Singing One Last Time For Sister Marie On ‘The Talk’

After 60-plus years in show business, The Osmond Brothers have officially retired from performing after singing for their sister, Marie Osmond, on The Talk in honor of her 60th birthday.

Marie was brought to tears by the moving video tribute by her brothers prior to their performance. They shared intimate family photos of themselves and their sister, as well as precious memories of their family life, before coming together once last time to sing an original song for their only sister.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Marie revealed her brothers would come out of retirement for one final performance on the CBS daytime talk series. She explained to co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood that she owed her career to the four original Osmond brothers and could not think of a better or more fitting way for them to end their performing career than as her guests on The Talk.

“I think career-wise I wouldn’t be here without ‘Paper Roses.’ I was 12, and that launched into ‘I’m A Little Bit Country, [I’m A Little Bit Rock and Roll]’ for Donny and Marie’. But if you really go back to the beginning, none of us would be here without the four original Osmond brothers, Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay, and they started on the Andy Williams Show.”

Closer Weekly reported that the legends performed a tune titled “The Last Chapter” which thanked their legions of fans for their support for over 60 years. Marie called the performance “a birthday present to myself” as she tearfully introduced her older brothers.

At the conclusion of the performance, Marie was given a cake and surrounded by her brothers and her The Talk co-hosts. She was ready to celebrate when older brother and Donny & Marie Show partner Donny Osmond surprised his family.

He revealed he would never miss the chance to celebrate his sister on her special day alongside his brothers, whom he began performing with when he was just 5-years-old, joining their successful family band and together, rocketing into the stratosphere of legendary musicians and performers in the 1970s.

Donny greeted all of his family members warmly and then said to the audience the only thing that would be better would be the inclusion on the stage of his brothers Virl, Tom and Jimmy Osmond.

Virl and Tom Osmond, the oldest sons of Marie’s parents George and Olive Osmond, were the real reason the family began singing. The brothers, who were both born hearing impaired, needed money to go their respective missions as servants of the Mormon Church and their parents, realizing their sons had singing talent, began to get them bookings in and around Utah and later, California.

Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke earlier in 2019 while starring in a performance of the play Peter Pan in England. Brother Merril updated fans on his condition to Metro UK where he said that Jimmy was “doing great.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.