Demi Rose Sizzles In Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, & Denim Bikini Top On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is just about the hottest thing on social media. The model has been getting the pulses of her more than 10 million followers racing for years now, and this week was no different when she took to her Instagram story to share a sexy video of herself rocking some tiny daisy dukes.

In the clips, which were posted on Monday, Demi stunned as she rocked nothing but the skimpy denim shorts and a matching denim bikini top. The model looked amazing as she flaunted her world-famous cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, toned arms, and long, lean legs in the ensemble.

Demi accessorized the look with a pair of blue tinted sunglasses, a dainty chain and cross pendant around her neck, and a sparkling silver belt that wrapped around her tiny waist and jazzed up her daisy dukes. She also sported a pair of blue cowboy boots with white fringe as she played “These Boots Were Made For Walking,” in the background.

The model wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink lip color to complete her glam style.

Demi has become one of the most popular models on Instagram over the years, and her fans absolutely adore her. In September she hit a huge milestone by gaining 10 million followers, and she celebrated the event with a racy lingerie photo and a sweet message to her fans.

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you,” she wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Loading...

Those looking to see more of Demi’s bikini snaps can follow her on social media, where she posts regularly.